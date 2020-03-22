U and I Group (LON:UAI) PT Lowered to GBX 180

U and I Group (LON:UAI) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 92.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U and I Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

LON UAI opened at GBX 93.30 ($1.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $117.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 167.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 160.20. U and I Group has a one year low of GBX 126.80 ($1.67) and a one year high of GBX 479.33 ($6.31).

In other U and I Group news, insider Richard Upton bought 6,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £12,299.73 ($16,179.60).

U and I Group Company Profile

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

