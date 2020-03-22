Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $12,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.54.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.00. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.