Twin River Worldwide (TRWH) and The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE: TRWH) is one of 36 public companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Twin River Worldwide to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Twin River Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Twin River Worldwide pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.5% and pay out 51.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Twin River Worldwide is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Twin River Worldwide and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin River Worldwide 0 2 2 0 2.50 Twin River Worldwide Competitors 634 2284 2853 111 2.41

Twin River Worldwide presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 344.44%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 110.03%. Given Twin River Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Twin River Worldwide is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin River Worldwide 10.53% 21.26% 6.44% Twin River Worldwide Competitors 6.19% -25.73% 3.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Twin River Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Twin River Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Twin River Worldwide $523.58 million $55.13 million 4.23 Twin River Worldwide Competitors $3.64 billion $290.24 million 16.36

Twin River Worldwide’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Twin River Worldwide. Twin River Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Twin River Worldwide beats its peers on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

About Twin River Worldwide

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

