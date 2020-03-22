Tudor Pickering & Holt Downgrades Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) to Sell

Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB lowered their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$34.00 to C$18.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.47.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$13.01 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$10.27 and a one year high of C$40.59. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion and a PE ratio of 4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.38.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 29.51%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

