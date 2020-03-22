Ttwfgp Llc Purchases 165,000 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stock

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc bought 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $5,181,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ttwfgp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Ttwfgp Llc bought 160,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $4,779,200.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Ttwfgp Llc bought 160,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $5,270,400.00.

WLK opened at $33.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,412,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,380,000 after buying an additional 834,793 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 155.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,262,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,755,000 after buying an additional 1,982,920 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,015,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,528,000 after buying an additional 187,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,961,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 738,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,839,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.95.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

