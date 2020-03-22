TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Shares Purchased by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) by 615.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 236,111 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.31% of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 431,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 21,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 719,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.66.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

