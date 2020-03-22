TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Holdings Increased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,924,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,404 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $9,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 1,087.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TRUE. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of TrueCar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of TRUE opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. TrueCar Inc has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

In other TrueCar news, CEO Michael Darrow acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,821.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

