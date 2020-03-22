Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Lowered to C$0.65 at Raymond James

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$1.30 to C$0.65 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TCW. Cormark lowered their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial lowered Trican Well Service from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$1.60 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore reduced their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.06.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service stock opened at C$0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$0.44 and a 12 month high of C$1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.97. The firm has a market cap of $130.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.91.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$163.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$152.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post -0.1919588 EPS for the current year.

In other Trican Well Service news, Director Gilbert Allen Brooks bought 50,000 shares of Trican Well Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$25,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,075.60.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.