Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,582 ($20.81) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Travis Perkins to a “sector performer” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,621.45 ($21.33).

Shares of LON TPK opened at GBX 779.60 ($10.26) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,427.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,468.01. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22).

In other news, insider Marianne Culver bought 36 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,498 ($19.71) per share, with a total value of £539.28 ($709.39).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

