Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 41,333 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 120% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,787 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LQD stock opened at $106.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.00. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.95 and a twelve month high of $134.53.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

