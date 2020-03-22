Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cannae Call Options (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 3,640 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,744% compared to the average daily volume of 128 call options.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.87 per share, with a total value of $617,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 233,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,220,462.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Cannae alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNNE. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Cannae in the 4th quarter worth $33,476,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cannae in the 4th quarter worth $33,340,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cannae by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,964,000 after acquiring an additional 567,189 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cannae in the 4th quarter worth $10,949,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cannae by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,333,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,628,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $30.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.18. Cannae has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $44.87.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter. Cannae had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 10.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cannae will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cannae from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.