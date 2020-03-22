Traders Buy High Volume of Discovery Inc Series C Put Options (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 10,933 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,335% compared to the average daily volume of 449 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $16.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34. Discovery Inc Series C has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 258,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 599.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 77,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 66,507 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 132,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 48,603 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

