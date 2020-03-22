Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TXG. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

TSE:TXG opened at C$12.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.79 and a 1-year high of C$22.45.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$250.78 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 0.649187 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Darren Murphy acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.59 per share, with a total value of C$46,351.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$91,543.62.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

