Tom Christopher Dixon Sells 2,500 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $25,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 211,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $33,325.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $38,450.00.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $10.83 on Friday. Yext Inc has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Yext by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 72,911 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Yext by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Yext by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Yext by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

