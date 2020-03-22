Todd M. Sinai Acquires 4,000 Shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Stock

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Director Todd M. Sinai purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,410.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:RC opened at $6.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $297.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.75. Ready Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 31.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.14%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 103.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ready Capital by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,048,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ready Capital by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 33,366 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ready Capital by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

