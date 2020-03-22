TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) Stock Price Down 19.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR)’s stock price dropped 19.7% during trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$1.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. TMAC Resources traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.49, approximately 169,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 268,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities cut shares of TMAC Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. TMAC Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.93.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.30. The stock has a market cap of $67.74 million and a P/E ratio of 21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.85.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

