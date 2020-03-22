Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TLSA opened at $1.78 on Friday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.