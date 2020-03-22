Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) versus Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTRQ) Critical Comparison

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) and Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Titan Medical and Nuvectra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 1 2 0 2.67 Nuvectra 0 1 2 0 2.67

Titan Medical presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 552.17%. Nuvectra has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 50,259.71%. Given Nuvectra’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nuvectra is more favorable than Titan Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and Nuvectra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A N/A -165.51% Nuvectra -99.08% -58.23% -34.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Nuvectra shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Nuvectra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Titan Medical and Nuvectra’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical N/A N/A -$22.64 million ($1.36) -0.17 Nuvectra $48.83 million 0.01 -$48.13 million N/A N/A

Titan Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nuvectra.

Risk and Volatility

Titan Medical has a beta of 4.15, meaning that its stock price is 315% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvectra has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc., a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures. The SPORT Surgical System enables surgeons to perform surgical procedures for gynecologic, urologic, colorectal, and general abdominal indications. Titan Medical Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs. It is also developing Virtis, a sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder; and technologies to support other indications, including SNM for the treatment of overactive bladder and deep brain stimulation to treat Parkinson's disease. The company serves hospitals, surgery centers, and medical facilities through a direct sales force and third-party distributors in the United States and Europe. Nuvectra Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

