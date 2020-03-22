Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Raised to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$93.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$103.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

TSE:TRI opened at C$80.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$102.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$95.07. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion and a PE ratio of 25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$75.10 and a 52-week high of C$109.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

In other news, Director David Kenneth Roy Thomson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$82.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,054,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,109,500.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

