The McClatchy (OTCMKTS:MNIQQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The McClatchy (OTCMKTS:MNIQQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McClatchy Company is a newspaper and Internet publisher. It publishes daily and non-daily newspapers located in western coastal states, North and South Carolina and Minnesota. McClatchy also publishes a local website in each of its daily newspaper markets, offering readers information, comprehensive news, advertising, e-commerce and other services. McClatchy also owns and operates other media-related businesses, including Nando Media, a national on-line publishing operation, and The Newspaper Network, a national newspaper marketing company. (Company Press Release) “

Get The McClatchy alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial cut The McClatchy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

The McClatchy stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The McClatchy has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $930,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.78.

About The McClatchy

The McClatchy Company publishes newspapers and news Websites in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. It also provides niche publications and community newspapers, as well as other print and digital direct marketing services.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The McClatchy (MNIQQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The McClatchy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The McClatchy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.