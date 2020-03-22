Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Textron were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.70.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

