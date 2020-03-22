Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $17.22 on Friday. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 503,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,175,000 after acquiring an additional 28,205 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn during the 3rd quarter worth $2,013,000. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 75,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 16,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

About Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.

