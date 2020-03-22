Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.
Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $17.22 on Friday. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
About Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.
