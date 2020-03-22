TD Securities Trims Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Target Price to C$1.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Laurentian lowered their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Tamarack Valley Energy from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$1.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.63.

TSE:TVE opened at C$0.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $169.32 million and a PE ratio of -2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$3.09.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

