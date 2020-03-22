TD Securities Downgrades Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) to Buy

Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nevada Copper from $1.30 to $0.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Nevada Copper stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. Nevada Copper has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.88.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

