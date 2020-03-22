TD Securities Cuts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$2.25

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WCP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$3.00 target price on Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian set a C$3.00 target price on Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.26.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

WCP opened at C$0.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.66 million and a P/E ratio of -2.37. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.73 and a 12-month high of C$5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$369.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,554.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 704,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,809,491.20. Also, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.22 per share, with a total value of C$55,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 259,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$574,641.88. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,680.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.