TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMTD. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. G.Research lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

Shares of AMTD stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TD Ameritrade has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.