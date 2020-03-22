Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 206 ($2.71) price target on the homebuilder’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 243 ($3.20).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 187 ($2.46) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC lifted their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Taylor Wimpey to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 220.77 ($2.90).

TW opened at GBX 116.85 ($1.54) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 190.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 180.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 5.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 202.03 ($2.66).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.99 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $3.80. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

In related news, insider Robert Noel acquired 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £76,656.30 ($100,837.02).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

