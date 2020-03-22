Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,927 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of Syneos Health worth $9,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYNH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.18. Syneos Health Inc has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Syneos Health Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

