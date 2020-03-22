Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,294 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of Synchrony Financial worth $25,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 129,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 19,210 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $811,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 369,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after buying an additional 251,040 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,018,000 after buying an additional 88,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

