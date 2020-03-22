Sureserve Group’s (SUR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Sureserve Group alerts:

Shares of SUR stock opened at GBX 31.50 ($0.41) on Wednesday. Sureserve Group has a twelve month low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 51.50 ($0.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Sureserve Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Sureserve Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

About Sureserve Group

Sureserve Group plc provides asset and energy support services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Compliance and Energy Services segments. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Sureserve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sureserve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.