Superdry (LON:SDRY) Price Target Cut to GBX 300

Superdry (LON:SDRY) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SDRY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Superdry to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Superdry to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 285 ($3.75) in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 501.67 ($6.60).

SDRY stock opened at GBX 76.20 ($1.00) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63. Superdry has a 1 year low of GBX 228.22 ($3.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 575.50 ($7.57). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 298.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 409.73. The firm has a market cap of $74.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.50.

In other news, insider Peter Williams bought 10,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £44,209.80 ($58,155.49). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,982.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

