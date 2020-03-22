SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE) and Its Competitors Critical Survey

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ: SNDE) is one of 184 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare SUNDANCE ENERGY/S to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUNDANCE ENERGY/S 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Competitors -21.94% -3.10% 4.37%

1.0% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s rivals have a beta of 2.02, meaning that their average stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUNDANCE ENERGY/S 0 3 2 0 2.40 SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Competitors 2502 9423 12925 437 2.45

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 900.00%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 207.65%. Given SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SUNDANCE ENERGY/S is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SUNDANCE ENERGY/S $164.93 million -$28.14 million -0.48 SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Competitors $10.01 billion $468.00 million 4.37

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SUNDANCE ENERGY/S. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S rivals beat SUNDANCE ENERGY/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

