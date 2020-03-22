Strix Group (LON:KETL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Strix Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Strix Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their price target on Strix Group from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

LON:KETL opened at GBX 134.80 ($1.77) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37. Strix Group has a one year low of GBX 150 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.63). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 170.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 176.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a GBX 5.10 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.64%.

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

