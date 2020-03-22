Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Logitech International Call Options (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 2,612 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 480% compared to the typical daily volume of 450 call options.

Shares of LOGI opened at $41.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.89. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $48.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $902.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.52 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 25.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Logitech International will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 36,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $1,719,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $669,218.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,888.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,972 shares of company stock worth $3,739,556 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 698,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $184,009,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

