Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $40.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from to in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $68.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.84.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $36.37 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,758,951.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

