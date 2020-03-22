Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) to Reduce

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Gear Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

GENGF stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. Gear Energy has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.74.

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

