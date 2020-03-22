Stifel Nicolaus Lowers G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target to $8.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price target decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $363.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.68.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $754.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $155,945.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,227.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

