Stephen E. Budorick Purchases 1,475 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $24,322.75.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 449.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

