StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,649,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 20,250 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in StealthGas were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GASS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in StealthGas by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 538,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in StealthGas by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in StealthGas by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,295,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 53,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC increased its position in StealthGas by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 95,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of GASS opened at $1.86 on Friday. StealthGas Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $76.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. StealthGas had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

