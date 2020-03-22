Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.21) price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 343 ($4.51) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 302.45 ($3.98).
Shares of SLA stock opened at GBX 189.40 ($2.49) on Friday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of GBX 236 ($3.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 284.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 296.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89.
Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
