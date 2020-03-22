Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.21) price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 343 ($4.51) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 302.45 ($3.98).

Shares of SLA stock opened at GBX 189.40 ($2.49) on Friday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of GBX 236 ($3.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 284.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 296.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89.

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Keith Skeoch acquired 50,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £99,079.18 ($130,333.04).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

