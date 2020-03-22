Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Stabilus stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. Stabilus has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

