SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stake Cut by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 615.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 251,523 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 161.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,093,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,380,000 after buying an additional 674,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of SSNC opened at $35.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $67.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average is $56.53.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.81%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.43 per share, with a total value of $69,002.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,580. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,001 shares of company stock worth $142,541 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

