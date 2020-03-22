Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Acquires $285,644.80 in Stock

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George purchased 63,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $285,644.80. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 6,165,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,620,096. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, W Whitney George acquired 40,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,800.00.

On Monday, March 16th, W Whitney George acquired 179,794 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $832,446.22.

On Friday, February 28th, W Whitney George acquired 40,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $256,800.00.

On Monday, February 24th, W Whitney George acquired 19,058 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $137,217.60.

On Wednesday, February 26th, W Whitney George acquired 64,257 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $447,228.72.

On Tuesday, February 4th, W Whitney George acquired 800 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,800.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, W Whitney George acquired 29,280 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $215,793.60.

On Thursday, January 23rd, W Whitney George acquired 2,266 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $16,813.72.

On Monday, January 27th, W Whitney George acquired 34,066 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $246,978.50.

On Wednesday, January 15th, W Whitney George acquired 40,182 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $298,552.26.

NASDAQ FUND opened at $4.33 on Friday. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUND. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 793,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 182,987 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 761,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 131,777 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 218,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 28,928 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 587,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

There is no company description available for Sprott Focus Trust Inc.

