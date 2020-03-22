Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) PT Lowered to GBX 100 at Royal Bank of Canada

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 149 ($1.96) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPI. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spire Healthcare Group to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 113 ($1.49) in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 117 ($1.54) to GBX 121 ($1.59) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 130.44 ($1.72).

Shares of SPI stock opened at GBX 52.60 ($0.69) on Wednesday. Spire Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of GBX 61.25 ($0.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The stock has a market capitalization of $210.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 121.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Spire Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Spire Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.22%.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

