Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPX. BNP Paribas raised their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,200 ($94.71) to GBX 7,400 ($97.34) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($121.02) target price (up previously from GBX 8,370 ($110.10)) on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,598.33 ($113.11).

LON SPX opened at GBX 8,245 ($108.46) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,850.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,517.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion and a PE ratio of 27.54. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of GBX 6,950 ($91.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,535 ($125.43).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $32.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Jamie Pike purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,690 ($101.16) per share, with a total value of £99,970 ($131,504.87).

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

