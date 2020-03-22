Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Southern Copper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.45. Southern Copper posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern Copper will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southern Copper.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Bradesco Corretora lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Itau Unibanco cut Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

