Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Stake Boosted by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,940 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Snap were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 9,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $23,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 83,541,864 shares in the company, valued at $777,774,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $475,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,651.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,152,218 shares of company stock valued at $63,847,226 in the last 90 days.

SNAP opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. Snap Inc has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. UBS Group raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Snap from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Snap in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.59.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

