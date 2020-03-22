Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,690 ($22.23).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SMIN. Bank of America upgraded Smiths Group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,835 ($24.14) to GBX 1,875 ($24.66) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 1,935 ($25.45) target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,706 ($22.44).

LON:SMIN opened at GBX 933.40 ($12.28) on Thursday. Smiths Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,053.50 ($13.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,246.40 ($29.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,525.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,617.21.

In other news, insider George Buckley acquired 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,697 ($22.32) per share, with a total value of £12,506.89 ($16,452.10).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

