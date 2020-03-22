SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$30.88.

TSE SRU.UN opened at C$17.47 on Wednesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$23.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$28.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

