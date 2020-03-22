Slack (NYSE:WORK) Director Sells $17,459,000.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) Director John Ofarrell sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $17,459,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Ofarrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, John Ofarrell sold 42,990 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $806,922.30.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $22.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.25. Slack has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 138.05% and a negative net margin of 90.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Slack will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Slack from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Slack from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Slack from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WORK. AH Equity Partners I L.L.C. bought a new position in Slack during the 4th quarter valued at $220,628,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Slack by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,761 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Slack by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231,846 shares in the last quarter. Spark Growth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Slack during the 4th quarter valued at $113,570,000. Finally, AH Equity Partners IV Parallel L.L.C. bought a new position in Slack during the 4th quarter valued at $85,793,000. 48.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

